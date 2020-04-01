WATCH | Local and international beauty influencers nail the viral 'Don't rush challenge'
Local and international beauty influencers are doing the most with the #Don'tRushChallenge where they switch from no make-up looks to stunning face beats and outfits to die for.
The challenge is named after Young T and Bugsey's 2019 single Don't Rush.
SA beauty influencers have been collaborating on these videos and they're stunning. Mihlali Ndamase, Thandeka Gama, Vongai Mapho and Thickleeyonce are among SA's social media influencers and beauty gurus who took part in the challenge.
Watch the videos below:
Mihlali Ndamase's squad
Better late than never 😉 #DontRushChallenge #SouthAfrican 🇿🇦🤎 pic.twitter.com/QA9NlpB70c— WHAT THE HELL WE GON DO NOW? (@mihlalii_n) March 31, 2020
Thickleeyonce's squad:
lockdown lunch date with the girls 😝💕 #dontrushchallenge #SAYoutubers pic.twitter.com/Co4mJocxfc— thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) March 29, 2020
Thandi Gama's squad:
My mom didn’t understand why she had to throw me a brush 😂🤣 thank you @cantarafarouk @makeuplaylah @zeexonline @vongaimapho @foyinog @SlimGirlSupreme @TheNuzhah @JustineJuz @DeanSayla for this 👌🏾#dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/he3aFKCdlj— Thandi (@Thandi_Gama) March 28, 2020
Nigerian version:
You don’t rush perfection #dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/2xZJrtAgb9— Ronke Raji (@ronkerajii) March 31, 2020
Rwandese version:
Zimbabwean version:
🔥🇿🇼ZIM EDITION 🇿🇼🔥#dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/XQ8W4tuv46— Kumbirai 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@TeteHumba) March 29, 2020