WATCH | Local and international beauty influencers nail the viral 'Don't rush challenge'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 01 April 2020 - 13:37
Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase also took part in the don't rush beauty challenge.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Local and international beauty influencers are doing the most with the #Don'tRushChallenge where they switch from no make-up looks to stunning face beats and outfits to die for.

The challenge is named after Young T and Bugsey's 2019 single Don't Rush.

SA beauty influencers have been collaborating on these videos and they're stunning. Mihlali Ndamase, Thandeka Gama, Vongai Mapho and Thickleeyonce are among SA's social media influencers and beauty gurus who took part in the challenge.

Watch the videos below:

Mihlali Ndamase's squad

Thickleeyonce's squad:

Thandi Gama's squad:

Nigerian version:

Rwandese version:

Zimbabwean version:

