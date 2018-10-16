S Mag

The proper way to pop a pimple painlessly

By Nokubonga Thusi - 16 October 2018 - 11:30
Image: 123RF/Stock

If you’re one of those people who can’t resist tackling a zit, here’s the best way to do it to minimise damage and avoid spreading infection.

Although it is possible to remove small pimples at home in a way that minimises problems afterwards, please remember if you have more severe skin conditions, such as cystic acne or deeply embedded nodules, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist and leave the popping to the pros.

Cleanliness is your friend

When you tackle a pimple, it is imperative that you do it with clean hands and a clean face. Before you start, cleanse and exfoliate your skin to soften and prepare it. Sterilise the inflamed pimple area with rubbing alcohol.

Choose your tools

Refrain from using your hands to pop a zit because that way you risk spreading bacteria. Rather use a comedone extractor or a pin that has been sterilised with rubbing alcohol or run back and forth through an open flame. A comedone extractor is a tool with a spoon at one end, with a hole in it which fits over the pimple. At the other end it has a pin.

Witch hazel plant
Image: Stock

Choose your angle

If you have a whitehead lying underneath the surface, use the pin to pierce the top of it to allow the pus to come to the surface. Use two earbuds to extract the pus by pressing gently at the base of the pimple until the pore is clear. For harder or dried pimples or blackheads, use the loop end of the comedone extractor. Put it around the pimple’s base and apply pressure downwards to remove the contents.

Don’t forget to treat the area

After removing the pimple, it’s important to treat the inflamed area with salicylic acid or witch hazel to control further excessive sebum production, as well as redness and scarring.

Riky Rick shares his grooming secrets "Looking good good for men"

Riky Rick shares his thoughts about grooming.
S Mag
4 months ago

Pond's chooses to withdraw pimple ad after ASA hearing

Ponds will have to rethink the marketing of its Pimple Clear Face Wash product‚ following a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). ...
Business
1 year ago

Men too want to look good, sans the pain

Customers claim that Wits graduate Reza Mia is the best in the game
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africa’s Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo in the hot seat
Prince Harry and Meghan expecting baby
X