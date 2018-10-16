The proper way to pop a pimple painlessly

If you’re one of those people who can’t resist tackling a zit, here’s the best way to do it to minimise damage and avoid spreading infection.

Although it is possible to remove small pimples at home in a way that minimises problems afterwards, please remember if you have more severe skin conditions, such as cystic acne or deeply embedded nodules, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist and leave the popping to the pros.

Cleanliness is your friend

When you tackle a pimple, it is imperative that you do it with clean hands and a clean face. Before you start, cleanse and exfoliate your skin to soften and prepare it. Sterilise the inflamed pimple area with rubbing alcohol.

Choose your tools

Refrain from using your hands to pop a zit because that way you risk spreading bacteria. Rather use a comedone extractor or a pin that has been sterilised with rubbing alcohol or run back and forth through an open flame. A comedone extractor is a tool with a spoon at one end, with a hole in it which fits over the pimple. At the other end it has a pin.