Four key beauty trends that promise wellness for you — and the planet

We are in a climate crisis and it's more important than ever to be aware of our health and wellness as well as that of our planet. Wild fires continue to scorch the Australian landscape, landfills are overflowing with waste, marine life is being suffocated by single-use plastic populating the ocean, and almond milk is suddenly bad for the planet as its production is killing the billions of honeybees that pollinate the crop.

As consumers we are becoming increasingly aware of how products — and our lifestyle — affect our bodies and the planet. With Gen Z (people born between 1995 and 2015) leading the eco-activism charge, brands across the board are being forced to re-evaluate their global footprint to stay relevant.

It's no wonder then, that over the last few years, elements of wellness have been slowly merging and infiltrating the beauty and fashion industries, with the creation of more sustainable products and the promotion of a lifestyle that encourages health and wellbeing.

Here are four key beauty trends that have emerged as a result:

1. THE NEW INGREDIENT: CBD

The legalisation of medical and recreational marijuana in the US and the decriminalisation of the private consumption of marijuana in SA have led to a boom in the production of CBD (cannabidiol) and hemp-extract products.

A popular ingredient in beauty products, CBD can be found in face oils, body rubs, lattes and even active wear to aid in the treatment of conditions such as anxiety, sleep disorders, chronic pain, epilepsy, rheumatoid arthritis and skin irritations.