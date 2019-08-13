WATCH | 3 beauty vloggers to follow for easy beauty and hair tips
Dressing to the nines and having a face fit for the gods can seem something only the wealthy can aspire to. However, some local influencers create content for fashion and beauty enthusiasts who don’t have a big budget.
From DIY hairdos and clothing from affordable stores to keeping you in the loop regarding makeup sales that save you coins, these three vloggers give tips on how to slay - while staying within your budget.
Miriam Maulana
Miriam Maulana is a natural-hair enthusiast whose advice will have your ’Fro looking and feeling healthy. On top of sharing great tips on topics such as how to repair damaged hair, this vlogger helps you take your style to the next level with DIY Afro dos, like crochet box braids and easy guides on how to make a genie ponytail on short 4C hair. What we like most about her is how she makes short 4C hair look beautiful and versatile - without compromising its health and so that you don’t have to step out of your home.
Sni Mhlongo
Sni Mhlongo is an allrounder when it comes to beauty vlogging. The 21-year-old creates great content around hair, fashion and makeup but we love her most for her affordable and stylish fashion finds. Mhlongo isn’t afraid to mix and match brands and retail shops and she isn’t stingy with details on stores. Her try-on hauls often consist of affordable items from retail shops like Mr Price and online stores like Superbalist and Yoins.
Zama “ZeeXOnline” Marubelela
If you want to serve Insta baddie looks on a budget, ZeeXOnline is the YouTuber you need to follow. Her channel is a fashion and makeup enthusiast’s greatest find. From wig installation tutorials for beginners to skincare routines, Zee is worth a follow because she embraces both quality and affordability. One of our favourite videos is how to get the Insta baddie look on a budget.