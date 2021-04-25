Pic of The Day

WATCH | From 1996 to 2021 - Bafana, what happened!?

25 April 2021 - 08:50
Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist

As Bafana Bafana await the announcement of yet another new coach, we take a look at what’s happened to the team since the 1996 glory days.

After being dumped out of the AFCON 2021 by defeat to Sudan in March, Bafana Bafana has fallen to 75th in the FIFA world rankings. Many South Africans took to social media to vent their frustration with the national team, resulting in the firing of coach Molefi Ntseki.

We asked four sport journalists what they believe are the problem areas within Bafana and how they would fix the national team.

