Safa, please don't trip up new coach

By Sowetan - 22 April 2021 - 07:13

Nearly a month after Bafana Bafana’s disappointing end to their attempt to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, the SA Football Association will finally give us a way forward this weekend.

The country’s football governing body confirmed this week that a new Bafana coach will be announced on Saturday, ending weeks of uncertainty after Molefi Ntseki was sacked in the aftermath of the loss to Sudan that ended Bafana’s hopes of making the continental finals in Cameroon next year...

