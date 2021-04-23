D-Day as Safa braces to announce new Bafana coach tomorrow

Queiroz

Nationality: Portuguese

Age: 68

Notable career achievements: Won several trophies as Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant over two spells (2002-2003 and 2004-2008) at Manchester United. He took Iran to the 2014 and 2018 World Cups in Brazil and Russia respectively.

His chances to be appointed: Queiroz is the main favourite to replace Ntseki as he knows SA football, having coached Bafana between year 2000 and 2002, qualiying us for the World Cup finals in 2002 in Korean and Japan, before leaving prior to the tournament. The well-travelled Queiroz is currently unemployed after leaving his post as Colombia national team coach last year. His being unemployed could mean it is easier for him to accept the Bafana post.