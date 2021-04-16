WATCH: A day with Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United star Sipho Mbule
SowetanLive spent the day with Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United creative midfielder Sipho Mbule to talk about his journey from Bethlehem in the Free State to realising his dream of representing his country.
The 23-year-old Mbule, who also has played for the U20 and U23 national teams, also spoke about his friendship with team-mate Teboho Mokoena who he has known since their days at school and at Harmony Sports Academy.
“The Real Masterchef”, as Sipho Mbule is known, talks about his journey from Bethlehem, his special friendship with Teboho Mokoena and many more stories about his life.
Mbule, who was part of the Bafana squad that failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon next year, said the players were devastated after that defeat to Sudan in Omdurman.
He is rumoured to be on the wanted list of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs but he did not want to talk much about his future saying that his focus is on finishing the season with SuperSport United.
During the wide ranging interview about this life, Mbule also explained how he got the nickname of “The Real MasterChef”.