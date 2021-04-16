WATCH: A day with Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United star Sipho Mbule

Mbule, who was part of the Bafana squad that failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon next year, said the players were devastated after that defeat to Sudan in Omdurman.

He is rumoured to be on the wanted list of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs but he did not want to talk much about his future saying that his focus is on finishing the season with SuperSport United.

During the wide ranging interview about this life, Mbule also explained how he got the nickname of “The Real MasterChef”.