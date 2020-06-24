Kelly Khumalo still in the wars, and sings about it

Songstress Kelly Khumalo has mastered the skill of turning the lemons life gives her into lemonade, and she's still determined to emerge victorious from her recent battles.

Khumalo's latest track, Empini, written and produced by Mondli Ngcobo of Inkanyezi fame, also talks to the wars she and people are facing.

"When we were in studio creating the song, we wanted to talk about the woman who has conquered everything that was meant to destroy her and that's how the song came to life," she told Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE.

"The song is not just about my personal war, it's about the wars that we - as individuals and as people - are facing on a daily basis. If you look at where we are right now, there are so many battles that we are faced with. From Covid-19 to GBV to racism, and the list goes on and on and on."

Khumalo said each time she released a new song, she realised once again just how much love she gets from people. A refreshing reminder, she said, because on any odd day it can seem like the world is against her, especially on social media.