Kelly Khumalo has blocked 1,000 tweeps for peace of mind!

By Chrizelda Kekana - 15 February 2020 - 16:16
Kelly Khumalo won't let trolls steal her peace.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Kelly Khumalo has revealed that she has blocked 1,000 people on Twitter because of the continuous cyberbullying she's been subjected to.

Kelly is one of the most cyber-bullied celebrities in Mzansi, so when she revealed the number of people she has blocked on the Twitter streets, she got a round of applause from her core supporters.

The songstress' controversial love life has landed her in the spotlight and seen her hogging headlines multiple times.

Recently, her sister Zandie Khumalo's “divorce” from her has seen her receive a lot of backlash.

This is due to the accusations and allegations her sister threw her way in a lengthy, scathing letter.

However, Kelly is doing all she can to protect her sanity and that means on days when she doesn't feel like clapping back, she just blocks anyone who disturbs her inner peace.

1,000 and still counting!

 We stan a queen who prioritises her peace!

Speaking on the abuse she often has to endure online, Kelly reminded her critics last year that hate had a habit of returning to its sender.

“We project so much hate towards others and forget that the very same hate is enough to drive God to open a flood of blessings towards those we spend so much energy hating on,” she wrote.

She added that the more you hate on people, the more blessed they are.

The songstress went on to preach that too often people forget that everyone is equal before God and they should treat others the same. 

