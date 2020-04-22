Pic of The Day

WATCH | Emotional Kelly K video has fans seriously worried

By Kyle Zeeman - 22 April 2020 - 11:30
Kelly Khumalo couldn't stop crying.
Kelly Khumalo couldn't stop crying.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Kelly Khumalo had many of her fans scared and concerned when she posted a video of herself telling fans to get on their knees and ask God what they should take from the Covid-19 pandemic.

An emotional Kelly told her followers that she couldn't stop crying and needed to tell them something important.

“I’ve been asked to ask you, all of you, I don’t care which part of the world you are from. I have been summoned to ask you guys to go on your knees and tell God what you want from this situation,” she said, repeating her message twice.

She added that she was expecting a miracle from God to help the nation overcome Covid-19.

“Miracles happen, God moves and us praying together will move God. I'm ready for a miracle. God will end Covid-19.”

Fans flooded the comments section of her post with messages of encouragement and support.

While on Twitter, fans shared their concern for the star.

Last month, Kelly took to Instagram to claim that Covid-19 did not come about because God was angry with the world.

Responding to Khaya Mthethwa's comment that: If God is punishing us, why did he punish Jesus. That would then make him unjust! #GodIsNotAngry.” Kelly wrote: “This is exactly what I’ve been saying #GodIsNotAngry.”

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers
X