WATCH | Kelly Khumalo on racy bath snap backlash: 'I've watched so-called Christians judging people'

Sis was lambasted for “not respecting herself”, while others questioned how she could sing gospel music when she was posting such racy snaps.

Kelly hit back in an Instagram video, asking her critics how the snap defined her relationship with God.

“I am still battling to understand how a picture in a bathtub, and a pair of knickers on the floor, define my relationship with God. For the longest time, I have watched the so-called Christians getting away with judging people to the extent where we have people that fear going to the house of the Lord or fear being vocal about their relationship with God because people will judge them.”

She said that her choices had nothing to do with anyone and she would continue singing gospel music for as long as she wanted.

“My choices, my life, my relationship with God has absolutely nothing to do with you. I will continue to sing gospel music, whenever I feel like. I will not have you or anyone else try take that away from me.”