Zandie Khumalo says she's filing for a restraining order against her sister Kelly

However, Zandie's latest post shows they are far from reconciling.

Zandie took to Instagram to level hectic accusations against her sister and the producer of SABC1's Real Goboza. She said what was supposed to be an interview about her new single turned into an ambush which she believes was orchestrated by the pair.

“Haibo! Guys so my sister KK gatecrashed my RGB interview where me and Lindani were promoting our song Akwanele today. Yazi I fail to take her seriously after today and I just laughed. I was as if yes girl, really? Is this the level you are prepared to stoop to?

“So her and Sydney Mekgwe (her friend) and Real Goboza producer planned an ambush that she will come in while I'm busy with my interview with her reality TV show cameras, same show that I refused to be part of and disrupt my show so she and her management or lack of it thereof came up with a way to bully me into their reality show,” Zandie said.

The singer said the incident wasn't the first of its kind and that Kelly had allegedly publicly bullied her before.

“Our lawyers are dealing with both her and RGB management and will be serving both of them but I spoke to my mother and we agreed that tomorrow I'm filing a restraining order against her because we all know how she gets and this bullying and abuse is now too much.”

When SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE contacted the SABC for comment, the public broadcaster said it believed it was Urban Brew's place to comment on the matter as it produced the show. Urban Brew had not replied to TshisaLIVE at the time of publishing.

Kelly had also not responded to TshisaLIVE's attempts to get her side of the story at the time of publishing this article.

