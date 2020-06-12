'We were never meant to be in these ghettoes'

Zakes Bantwini considers moving out of the ghetto as his biggest achievement in his 40 years of life.

The music powerhouse - born Zakhele Madida - cites that the first 14 years of his life growing up in the apartheid era in KwaMashu, north of Durban, were the most challenging.

So, the first goal for himself and his family after hitting it big was to move out of the hood.

"There is this perception that we have that keeping it real is living in the township. But, we were never meant to be there. We actually just made lemonade out of lemons," Bantwini opines.

"The apartheid era gave us a bad area. Such a system in a way is panelbeating an African mind. So, to move away from that you are able to free your mind.

"I want anyone who is going to read this to understand that Sandton and La Lucia belong to them.

"There are so many systems put in place to make sure we don't move there, but when we eventually manage to, we have actually achieved. This is no insult to anyone in the township."