S Mag

Zakes Bantwini celebrates a special 40th and acceptance into Harvard Business School

By NOMVELO MASANGO - 26 May 2020 - 15:30
Zakes Bantwini
Image: Supplied

This year, Zakes Bantwini’s birthday came with extra cause for celebration.

The award-winning musician and producer celebrates his 40th birthday, as well as acceptance into the world-renowned Harvard University, where he will be studying the Business of Entertainment, Music and Sport.

His wife, who is fashion designer and musician Nandi Madida, could not hold back her excitement as she took to social media to wish her hubby a happy birthday and to congratulate him, stating how proud she is of his achievement.

Bantwini’s birthday celebration and his acceptance into Harvard also coincide with the 10th anniversary of his album Love, Light & Music.

In an Instagram post where he sat next to his birthday cake which incorporates the Harvard University logo, Bantwini mentioned that his 40th birthday is quite special since he has so much to be happy about, especially because he never thought he’d live past 25. He aims to use the knowledge obtained at Harvard to shape the African musical landscape.

His acceptance into Harvard University offers new hope, especially to the black youth. It is proof  that all is indeed possible, and that one’s dreams are valid. He will join the likes of South African academic and former politician Lindiwe Mazibuko, American model and TV personality Tyra Banks, as well as former American president Barack Obama on the list of inspirational black Ivy League graduates.

Zakes Bantwini appointed head of A&R’ for Sony Music Africa

Platinum selling artist & producer, Zakhele Madida (Zakes Bantwini) has been appointed to the role of ‘Executive Head of A&R’ for Sony Music Africa. ...
Entertainment
6 years ago

Zakes back and ready to take music to global stage

After his prevail as a high-powered executive at Sony Music, Zakes Bantwini returns to making music with a new vision and vitality. He is all about a ...
Entertainment
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X