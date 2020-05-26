Zakes Bantwini celebrates a special 40th and acceptance into Harvard Business School
This year, Zakes Bantwini’s birthday came with extra cause for celebration.
The award-winning musician and producer celebrates his 40th birthday, as well as acceptance into the world-renowned Harvard University, where he will be studying the Business of Entertainment, Music and Sport.
His wife, who is fashion designer and musician Nandi Madida, could not hold back her excitement as she took to social media to wish her hubby a happy birthday and to congratulate him, stating how proud she is of his achievement.
Bantwini’s birthday celebration and his acceptance into Harvard also coincide with the 10th anniversary of his album Love, Light & Music.
Just in time for Birthday, last week I received an email from Harvard Business School accepting my application to study THE BUSINESS OF ENTERTAINMENT, MUSIC & SPORT, I was elated at the news and I knew that this year is a special one indeed. I'm turning 40, I'm going to Harvard, my Love, light & Music album turns 10 years, im launching an international dance label ALL ELECTRONIC MUSIC. This is indeed a special Day #happybirthdaytome #harvardbusinessschool #ghettoking
In an Instagram post where he sat next to his birthday cake which incorporates the Harvard University logo, Bantwini mentioned that his 40th birthday is quite special since he has so much to be happy about, especially because he never thought he’d live past 25. He aims to use the knowledge obtained at Harvard to shape the African musical landscape.
His acceptance into Harvard University offers new hope, especially to the black youth. It is proof that all is indeed possible, and that one’s dreams are valid. He will join the likes of South African academic and former politician Lindiwe Mazibuko, American model and TV personality Tyra Banks, as well as former American president Barack Obama on the list of inspirational black Ivy League graduates.
