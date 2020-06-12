Lindiwe Sisulu: Stop using my face for porn

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu revealed her frustration on Thursday night after a photograph of her was allegedly used on pornography websites.

According to Sisulu, her face had been dubbed onto pornographic images which horrified her to the point that she had to let the public know that the images did not come from her own team.

In a tweet she wrote: “There’s a picture I had uploaded on my account three weeks ago, taken by my 20-year-old son before I went to sleep. It has now come to my attention that the image has been posted on pornography sites by someone who is still unknown to us.

“I am appalled and frankly disgusted that a woman posting a harmless picture on social media stands the risk of having her face plastered over porn sites. My team and I want to let the public know that this was in no way our own doing and [we] strongly condemn whoever is behind this.”