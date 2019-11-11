Dream ride continues for lovebirds

SA's favourite lovebirds Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat had a whale of a time at the weekend, including enjoying the Soweto derby at a packed FNB Stadium.

The pair who won many hearts following the wedding proposal at an KFC outlet last week, which trended on Twitter in SA and gobally, have received sponsorship pledges from corporate brands.

Since their heartwarming video broke the internet, the couple have somewhat assumed a celebrity status. They were also the couple to look out for among the 80,000 people who thronged the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Even more sweet for the two is that while Mkansi is an ardent Kaizer Chiefs supporter, Soldaat swears by Orlando Pirates. Before the game Soldaat jokingly said there would be no supper if her team lost. Mkansi, on the other hand, said now that the lobolo has been paid he would make sure that his partner would cross over to Amakhosi.