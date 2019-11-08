KFC proposal couple found - and the wedding is gonna be lit!
Well, here's some good news for your Friday afternoon.
Just hours after KFC started a manhunt for a couple who got engaged in one of its restaurants, the fast food outlet confirmed that they had been found.
"South Africa, you guys are amazing! We’ve found the beautiful couple ... We’re meeting Bhut’ Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla. We’ll keep you posted," they wrote.
KFC shared a video of the proposal on Twitter and asked residents from the Vaal to help it locate the couple.
In the video, a man is seen kneeling down in front of the woman, who seems surprised and overwhelmed. He proudly hands his camera to a patron to capture the beautiful moment.
South Africa, you guys are amazing! We’ve found the beautiful couple, and looks like we’re having a #StreetwiseWedding y’all ? We’re meeting Bhut’ Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla we’ll keep you posted. #KFCProposal— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 8, 2019
The video went viral on social media this week and led to a flood of reactions on social media.
Many congratulated the couple and offered gifts to help them celebrate.
Company spokesperson Refilwe Ntuku told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE the chain was planning "something special" for the happy couple once they had been found.
Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser ? DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love ?❤️ #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019
Meanwhile, several top brands have also pledged donations of money, petrol and drinks for the wedding and honeymoon.
Musician Zakes Bantwini gave his support, offering to perform at the wedding for free. DJ Fresh offered to donate DJ equipment for the reception.
Takealot is in! We're offering a R5000 Takealot voucher to the lovely couple. Shop anything you can imagine! Please DM us your details. @KFCSA #KFCProposal https://t.co/OApAVsmkqB— takealot (@TAKEALOT) November 8, 2019
We would love to share in this #GreatMoment by giving this couple a movie experience including tickets and combos! #KFCProposal https://t.co/4HB7PnoOp2— Ster-Kinekor (@sterkinekor) November 8, 2019
I want to offer my performance at the wedding for free... I love love ❤️ #KFCProposal https://t.co/ge85Hve9vx— Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) November 8, 2019
Count us in! We’re unlocking an Extra Cold honeymoon at the #RepublicOfExtraCold incl. flights and accommodation this summer! #KFCProposal https://t.co/zEifQfnEG5— CastleLiteSA (@castlelitesa) November 8, 2019
Hello favs' @KFCSA , we would love to gift the lovely Kansi's with an all-expenses-paid holiday to the beautiful #Bilene-Mozambique in 2020. Please let us know once you have gotten ahold of them. #KFCProposal https://t.co/R55U9aZhzA— Roadtrippers Travel (@roadtrippers_t) November 8, 2019
Hey @KFCSA nothing moves us more than a story of love and as a result we would like to send the #KFCProposal couple two devices to capture all of their memorable moments. Please get Hector and Nonhlanhla to DM us. https://t.co/Etne2ulAOl— Huawei Mobile SA (@HuaweiZA) November 8, 2019
Good work @KFCSA! Let us know when we can get this love story on the road! We'll be ready to fuel their next adventure ?❤ #KFCProposal https://t.co/ApT4R7Sn02— Total South Africa (@TotalSAfrica) November 8, 2019
We like a man with a plan, Mr Kansi. We would like to pledge R5000 towards your lobola negotiations nabo Malume. #KFCProposal https://t.co/zvrYDRtL0a— Lion Lager (@LionLagerSA) November 8, 2019
PUMA Boyz keep doing the most #KFCProposal ??.— PUMA South Africa (@PUMASouthAfrica) November 8, 2019
Bhut’ Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla each deserve R10 000 of in-store #PUMA threads ?Get us in touch with them ❤ https://t.co/IVc7H9Cv3u
Congratulations to this happy couple! We'd love to treat them to a 2-night stay, including breakfast at any Southern Sun hotel in South Africa. @KFCSA please DM us so that we can make the arrangements. Thank you. #KFCProposal— Tsogo Sun (@tsogosun) November 8, 2019
These honeymoon destinations look far. Someone needs to drive them there. We got you.? #KFCProposal https://t.co/oiOMWX48Zp— Audi South Africa (@audisouthafrica) November 8, 2019
We're here to help ?— FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) November 8, 2019
We'd love to give the happy couple R5 000 towards their future together in an FNB Gold Cheque account.
Please ask Mr Kansi to send his contact details to @Rbjacobs
Here's to a lifetime of health, wealth, & happiness ?#LoveFNB #KFCProposal https://t.co/9AV7teAdnG
Please DM us their details. So we can organize artists for this wedding. #KFCProposal https://t.co/jfvg0VPKEm— U Music South Africa (@UMGSA) November 8, 2019
If I am available on the day, I will donate a DJ set for the reception!!! DM me!!— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) November 8, 2019
At Siwela Wines we would like to sponsor these lovely couple with some of our best range of MCC and Wines. Count us in #KFCProposal https://t.co/h4uM2dHcby— Siwela Wines (@SiwelaWines) November 8, 2019
We at Clark & Sons would like to sponsor 40 cases of our legendary mixers for their wedding day. #KFCProposal #MakeitHappen https://t.co/zqNm8LR8i0— Clark and Sons (@ClarkandSons_) November 8, 2019
We are in!— Sun City Resort (@SunCityResortSA) November 8, 2019
To celebrate their ? engagement in style, we are willing to offer the couple a weekend stay at the resort. Please DM us details. #KFCProposal https://t.co/rkGjpAth1d
We love this and we’d love to give the bride that salon style finish on her special day. @KFCSA Let's do this ? #KFCProposal— TRESemmé SA (@TRESemme_SA) November 8, 2019
Yay for ♥️! @KFCSA ?— Coca-Cola ZA (@CocaCola_ZA) November 8, 2019
Just like your chicken and our Coke® are the perfect pair, and we're all for bringing people together.
The soft drinks for the wedding are on us! We'll keep an eye on our inbox for all the deats. ??#KFCProposal https://t.co/cXW8AjTtEU
As the People’s brand that loves happy endings ?, we’d love to drive this couple to their wedding. They’re welcome to send us a DM and we’ll take if from there. #KFCProposal https://t.co/Y0VGVFUsTw— VolkswagenSA (@VolkswagenSA) November 8, 2019
We at @RainCoZa will take away their data worries - Unlimited Data for one year! #KFCProposal https://t.co/UndnqGo4Li pic.twitter.com/AxqdN6v2ys— rain South Africa (@RainCoZa) November 8, 2019
Our nation bafethu... Love wins#KFCProposal #KFCWEDDING pic.twitter.com/uRTr2N9koL— stanley munyai (@stanmunyai) November 8, 2019