Refilwe Modiselle scoops best actress award at international film festival

SA model and actress Refilwe Modiselle walked away with the best actress award at the African Film Festival in Texas for her role in White Gold.

Refilwe, who plays the role of Mansa, an African woman living with albinism, struggled to fight back emotions as she described what the award meant to her.

She told SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE that it was more than just recognition of a “job well done” but it also pointed out the importance of the story told through White Gold.

“When they announced the win, I cried. I cried and I cried because I was so grateful to God for what he's doing. For me, this is such a huge milestone. It's not only my first international award as an actress, but it was also validation of the many years that I've done the work.

“This is a win for all people living with albinism and it is a win for me, to say you have set the trail for the path going forward,” she said.

Refilwe brought to life the painful story of Mansa, who through a tragic sequence of events, had her arm hacked off because of the misconceptions surrounding albinism.