Motsweding listeners want 'actors replaced with 'real Setswana' presenters

It's shaping up to be a blood-bath ahead of the much anticipated annual radio reshuffle.

Already things came to head yesterday when a group of marchers from Oupa Matla Foundation stormed the SABC building in Mahikeng, demanding the removal of Katlego Mokhele, Motsweding FM station manager.

They also had strong words for the station on their placards and the memorandum of events they handed over to the station.

Top of the list, they want Mokhele gone and veteran broadcaster Snyman Rankane to occupy his place while a forensic investigation into how Mokhele ran the station is instituted.

Furthermore, they demanded hands off long serving presenters like Alpheus Koonyaditse, Goitsemodimo Seleka, Peter Manzana and Stella Sebalo and to have them on air come April 1, the date of the radio changes.

They demanded that no TV personalities like actor Rapulana Seiphemo and presenter Refilwe Modiselle be appointed as radio hosts as it is to the "detriment of Setswana".