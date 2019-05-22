Refilwe Modiselle labels Dove ad featuring woman with albinism as 'misleading'

Model and radio host Refilwe Modiselle has questioned the inclusion of a person living with albinism in an ad campaign by Dove, explaining that the brand's products are harmful to people with the condition.

Dove launched a campaign to break down stereotypes around beauty, encouraging women from around the world to share their pictures under the hashtag #ShowUs.

The campaign has featured dozens of women from all walks of life, including those with skin conditions such as vitiligo.

It was Dove SA's decision to include a model with albinism in the advert for the campaign that drew the attention of Refilwe, who lives with the condition.