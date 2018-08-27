PHOTOS | Lalla Hirayama, Clement Maosa and more rock polo event

Not even the windy weather could spoil the fun on Sunday as the crème de la crème of Johannesburg celebrated the Cell C Inanda Africa Cup in Sandton.

The fabulous outdoor polo event was a parade of African print and colour as attendees, including TV personality Lalla Hirayama, actress Refilwe Modiselle, presenter Lunga Shabalala, Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa, radio maven Penny Lebyane and knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo showed off their Afrofuturistic style.

The theme for this year's shindig was Africa Beats: A celebration of African luxury.

Host of the day Hirayama opted for a vibrant and flirty tribal jumpsuit, with a sexy high slit and dramatic ruffled neckline. The look was made by designer Khosi Nkosi.