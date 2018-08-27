PHOTOS | Lalla Hirayama, Clement Maosa and more rock polo event
Not even the windy weather could spoil the fun on Sunday as the crème de la crème of Johannesburg celebrated the Cell C Inanda Africa Cup in Sandton.
The fabulous outdoor polo event was a parade of African print and colour as attendees, including TV personality Lalla Hirayama, actress Refilwe Modiselle, presenter Lunga Shabalala, Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa, radio maven Penny Lebyane and knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo showed off their Afrofuturistic style.
The theme for this year's shindig was Africa Beats: A celebration of African luxury.
Host of the day Hirayama opted for a vibrant and flirty tribal jumpsuit, with a sexy high slit and dramatic ruffled neckline. The look was made by designer Khosi Nkosi.
"We are here to celebrate everything that is polo, but also everything that is African. My look embodies exactly that. But there is also fun and flirty energy," Hirayama said.
Modiselle looked radiant in an earthy tone Xhosa-inspired dress by Sober Design House.
"I feel like queen of the afternoon. It's a Xhosa-inspired feel, with a twist of vintage. It's chic and classy," she said.
The action-packed event featured a display of horsemanship among competing top polo players from SA, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia.
A glamorous fashion exhibition by local designers Maxhosa by Laduma, Ephymol, Marianne Fassler, Kluk CGDT and Black Coffee complemented the tournament.