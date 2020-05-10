'It means the world to me' - SK can’t wait to breathe life into Shaka once more

"It means the world to me. Shaka is one of my favourite characters to play, and I can’t wait to get back to set and start causing some serious damage."

"I’m very excited to be back. As we all saw the character “die”, I understood it had to propel the story in a certain direction but was always hopeful for a comeback. And here we are!" he gushed.

The resurrection of characters on the small screen has happened before but it remains "unnatural" and not easily absorbable for viewers. They now wait with great anticipation to see exactly how Shaka's "death" will be explained and played out.

Even though it was totally unexpected, there isn't a trace of sadness at the news of Shaka's upcoming return. Fans had gone as far as creating petitions to have him come back and now that their wish will be coming true, they are ecstatic.

A grateful SK told TshisaLIVE that he couldn't wait to be back on set and that despite the coronavirus that has left the whole world upside down, the positive feedback he's received since the announcement truly gave him a sense of excitement.

"People love Shaka and were devastated by his “death”. I’ve had a lot positive feedback regarding his return so I sense excitement all round.