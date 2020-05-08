Kuli Roberts to create a stir with cougar role on The Queen

Kuli Roberts is the latest high-profile personality to join the upcoming Season 5 of telenovela The Queen.

The controversial media personality started shooting with the Mzansi Magic daily drama when it resumed production this week.

She joins previously announced new cast members Jessica Nkosi and Menzi Ngubane, as well as Sthembiso "SK" Khoza on set to reprise his loved role as Shaka. The show has lost big stars in the past year, including Rami Chuene, Motsoaledi Setumo and Dineo Langa.

"This is such a meaty role that I couldn't resist. I've always loved The Queen and what they do, so joining them is a career highlight," Roberts said.

"The role oozes with so many possibilities that I cannot wait to explore. I thrive on challenges and this is one I look forward to the most, especially after years away from acting."