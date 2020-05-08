Kuli Roberts to create a stir with cougar role on The Queen
Kuli Roberts is the latest high-profile personality to join the upcoming Season 5 of telenovela The Queen.
The controversial media personality started shooting with the Mzansi Magic daily drama when it resumed production this week.
She joins previously announced new cast members Jessica Nkosi and Menzi Ngubane, as well as Sthembiso "SK" Khoza on set to reprise his loved role as Shaka. The show has lost big stars in the past year, including Rami Chuene, Motsoaledi Setumo and Dineo Langa.
"This is such a meaty role that I couldn't resist. I've always loved The Queen and what they do, so joining them is a career highlight," Roberts said.
"The role oozes with so many possibilities that I cannot wait to explore. I thrive on challenges and this is one I look forward to the most, especially after years away from acting."
Roberts will play a 41-year-old Mildred Sefatsa, described as "cougar out for the kill". She is set to make her debut in July.
This marks her biggest acting gig after small roles in Taxi Ride and iNkaba.
"We pride ourselves with quality storylines and the most talented cast at The Queen," The Queen co-executive producer Connie Ferguson said.
"We are thrilled to have Kuli in our midst. We look forward to her breathing life into Mildred Sefatsa, I know she will delight audiences."
Co-executive producer Shona Ferguson added: "Kuli is an entertainer who is always willing to push boundaries. We can't wait to see her in this role."
The Queen is expected to temporarily go off air next week after running out of new episodes.
