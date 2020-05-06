WATCH | Meghan Markle reads son Archie a book on his birthday - and it's adorable

A video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor celebrating his first birthday with a book reading has been shared on social media — and it's totes adorable.

The cute video was posted on Save The Children's #SaveWithStories Instagram page, which features an array of A-list celebrities doing readings of kid's books with the aim of raising funds for Covid-19 relief.

In the video, Archie, rarely pictured because of his parents' wishes to give him a life away from the limelight, can be seen giggling and eagerly turning the pages as his sits on his mom's lap while she reads Duck! Rabbit.

Harry was on hand to capture the delightful moment.

Archie is quietly celebrating his birthday in Los Angeles, California, under lockdown with his parents. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved there from Vancouver Island, Canada, where they were based after stepping back from their roles as senior member of the British royal family earlier this year.