WATCH | Meghan Markle reads son Archie a book on his birthday - and it's adorable
A video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor celebrating his first birthday with a book reading has been shared on social media — and it's totes adorable.
The cute video was posted on Save The Children's #SaveWithStories Instagram page, which features an array of A-list celebrities doing readings of kid's books with the aim of raising funds for Covid-19 relief.
In the video, Archie, rarely pictured because of his parents' wishes to give him a life away from the limelight, can be seen giggling and eagerly turning the pages as his sits on his mom's lap while she reads Duck! Rabbit.
Harry was on hand to capture the delightful moment.
Archie is quietly celebrating his birthday in Los Angeles, California, under lockdown with his parents. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved there from Vancouver Island, Canada, where they were based after stepping back from their roles as senior member of the British royal family earlier this year.
"Duck! Rabbit!" by @akrfoundation & @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies.
Meanwhile, the royal family and fans of the couple have taken to social media to wish the toddler a happy birthday.
Leading the tributes was Archie's paternal great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who posted a sweet snap from her first meeting with the tot alongside a birthday message on Instagram.
Archie's grandfather, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, as well as the tike's aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, did likewise.
A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. 🎈— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2020
This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019.
📸 Chris Allerton ©️ Sussex Royal pic.twitter.com/AYxqkRxE1d
According to various reports, other festivities for Archie's birthday included an “organic, sugar-free” cake baked by his mother, as well as video calls with the queen and his cousins, the Cambridge children.