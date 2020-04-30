Sophie Ndaba breaks the mould to showcase talent

Ndaba says the many years of being typecast as comic relief and not being offered roles that showcase her acting range were the lowest of her illustrious career. "[My lowest career moment] was not being able to play roles I have wanted to play and not being given a chance to play because everyone saw Queen. Producers and writers could not see me play anything else. It was sad."

Ndaba not only undergoes a physical transformation playing the deranged head nurse working at a mental institution. But she shows off her dramatic acting chops and the result has been emotionally poignant for viewers and naysayers who have praised her performance.

"Queen was 'darling this and that'. Palesa is on another level and she has history," she says. "Palesa represents a lot of broken women in SA. It's an authentic role - a role worth playing. Most women are scarred inside and for Palesa she has both the inside and outside scars. The scar on her face makes her very uncomfortable, vulnerable and less confident.

One unforgettable scene is in episode 2 when she looks at herself in the mirror - removing her wig and makeup - as she wails in shame.

"It took me time and I literally requested the floor crew to give me a moment in silence.

"I had to find her pain; the director allowed that moment and after I dug deep she came out."

Ndaba knows pain well, especially in the past two years as she has been a victim of social media bullying.

She endured public humiliation after her sudden weight loss as a result of type 2 diabetes. But being the formidable figure that she is, Ndaba has emerged stronger than ever.