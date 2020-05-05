National Rugby League agrees players pay cut, 'full steam ahead' for restart

Australia's suspended National Rugby League (NRL) has declared it is "full steam ahead" for its May 28 restart after players agreed to 20% pay-cuts for the abridged 2020 season.

Players will be guaranteed 80% of their salary in the 20-round season, which was reduced from 25 rounds due to the impact of the coronavirus.

"It is full steam ahead for the resumption of the competition on May 28," Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys said in a statement on Tuesday.

"All eyes will be on the NRL as the only live sport on television. There will never have been more interest in rugby league than on May 28."

The NRL, Australia's most popular sport in the country's eastern states, has been desperate to resume competition and bring in revenue to ward off a looming financial crisis.