Riky Rick thinks some good can come out of coronavirus outbreak
While South Africans are trying to find ways on how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, rapper Riky Rick believes some positives will come out of the pandemic.
As most of the country is social distancing in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, Riky thinks people needed to use this time to organise their lives and re-evaluate their lifestyles.
“This will most probably be the most difficult year for most of us, but something tells me goods things will come if we use these times to organise our lives and re-evaluate our lifestyles. Financially and spiritually ... a lot of work to do.”
This will most probably be the most difficult year for most of us BUT something tells me goods things will come if we use these times to organize our lives and re-evaluate our lifestyles. Financially and Spiritually. Alot of work to do.— MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) March 20, 2020
Speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE ahead of his Cotton Fest earlier this year, Riky said he plans to be more selective about where he performs going forward.
The rapper said he wanted to choose what he felt like doing, rather than being pushed to do something that made him unhappy.
“We have still limited ourselves ... We don't do club shows, we don't perform in clubs ... We pick and choose what we want to do, [rather] than what we are forced to do,” he said.
“I came to a realisation that money is not the most important thing. The most important thing is sanity and your freedom. I didn't become an artist to be a slave for people or perform at places I didn't want to perform at.”
Riky explained that the secret to not letting his anxiety get the better of him was to learn to acknowledge his issues and make time for himself.
“It's very important to give yourself attention. It's good to recognise that you're not balanced and try to find out the reasons how you can live a balanced life. I think I've been taking steps on how to live a balanced life as best as I can.”
