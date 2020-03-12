Coronavirus: Rock Da Shades cancelled
The first South African music festival has been cancelled over growing concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Popular music event Rock Da Shades has been cancelled just 23 days before it was set to be staged at Germiston Lake in Johannesburg.
Artists such as Riky Rick, Mlindo The Vocalist, Shimza, Sjava, Semi Tee, Miano, Kammu Dee, Busiswa, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphirisa and Black Motion were all confirmed to perform.
The event, which has been held for the past nine years, has been postponed to April 3 2021.
“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Joint Operations Committee (JOC) authorities has issued an official directive to Rock Da Shades Entertainment requiring that the Rock Da Shades Gardens at The Lake, originally scheduled for Saturday April 4 2020 be postponed to April 3 2021,” event owner Gary Magaguna said.
"Due to the event having over 8,000 plus attendees and the ever-growing risk of coronavirus also known as Covid-19, it is impossible for the authorities to provide access to Germiston Lake at this time.”
Tickets cost R150 for general access and R400 for VIP access.
Ticket holders will be refunded through Computicket and Shoprite outlets
“We completely understand how extremely frustrating this is because so many of you are looking forward to coming to Rock Da Shades, having already made arrangements,” Magaguna added.
“This is, however, an unprecedented issue which is not being taken lightly, and we must continue to defer to the authorities for guidance.
“Ultimately, there is no higher priority for us than the health, safety and physical well-being of each of you, together with everyone else involved in the production of the event.”
On Tuesday, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, that was scheduled to take place next month, was postponed to October.
Local house music maestro DJ Black Coffee was in the line-up with the likes of Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey and FKA Twigs.