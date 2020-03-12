Coronavirus: Rock Da Shades cancelled

The first South African music festival has been cancelled over growing concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Popular music event Rock Da Shades has been cancelled just 23 days before it was set to be staged at Germiston Lake in Johannesburg.

Artists such as Riky Rick, Mlindo The Vocalist, Shimza, Sjava, Semi Tee, Miano, Kammu Dee, Busiswa, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphirisa and Black Motion were all confirmed to perform.

The event, which has been held for the past nine years, has been postponed to April 3 2021.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Joint Operations Committee (JOC) authorities has issued an official directive to Rock Da Shades Entertainment requiring that the Rock Da Shades Gardens at The Lake, originally scheduled for Saturday April 4 2020 be postponed to April 3 2021,” event owner Gary Magaguna said.

"Due to the event having over 8,000 plus attendees and the ever-growing risk of coronavirus also known as Covid-19, it is impossible for the authorities to provide access to Germiston Lake at this time.”