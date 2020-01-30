Sho Madjozi to perform at Super Bowl LIV concert in Miami

Sho Madjozi has dropped out of Riky Rick’s concert Cotton Fest to get in on the Super Bowl LIV action in Miami this weekend.

The Tsonga rapper will share the stage with Grammy-winning music group The Black Eyed Peas, American pop sensation Halsey and US DJ Diplo at the BUDX concert.

The three-day concert kicking off on Friday in South Beach has forced Sho Madjozi to cancel her scheduled performance at Cotton Fest.

The John Cena hitmaker was one of the headliners – alongside Kabza DE Small, AKA and Black Motion – at the concert taking place on Saturday in Newton, Johannesburg.

Speaking to Sowetan, Rick wished Sho Madjozi well on her performance.

“We are super excited for our sister Sho Madjozi. She continues to fly the SA flag high and pave the way for so many other young people. She stands for everything positive in the culture,” Riky said.

“I hope to catch her Super Bowl performance live this weekend.”