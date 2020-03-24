Hlatshwayo eager to honour ex-trainer Baloyi

Retired two-weight boxing champion and now promoter Isaac Hlatshwayo has put his misfortune aside and is instead planning to honour his former amateur boxing trainer Eric Baloyi before he concentrates on building his empire.

Hlatshwayo, who retired in 2013 due to an injury on his hand, wants to rebuild his life after losing everything following his divorce in 2015.

The 42-year-old former SA and IBO lightweight, IBO and IBF welterweight holder is very much concerned about honouring the 75-year-old legendary amateur boxing trainer, Baloyi, who helped Hlatshwayo in the amateur ranks.

In fact, most of the boxers from Limpopo, including Cassius "Hitman" Baloyi (the only pro boxer to win six world titles in three weight divisions), were trained by Baloyi as amateurs. Baloyi is a father to the retired boxer.