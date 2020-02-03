Moozlie, DJ Sbu & Ayanda Thabethe: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
While Africa's richest race day, the Sun Met, basically took over the weekend, some of your fave celebs got up to something else except attending the popular race day.
Further afield, the Superbowl took place last night , while closer to home, some celebs either attended the CottonFest or decided to get a little sporty.
Here's what some of your fave celebs got up to.
This rapper and fashionista spent her weekend in colourful drip at Johannesburg's urban cotton and music explosion event hosted by Riky Rick in Newtown. Moozlie is known for her unique fashion sense which she is able to couple with a dash of elegance, and as usual the rapper did not disappoint.
After setting hearts aflutter in his formal all white ensemble at the SomHale wedding, Dj Shimza spent his weekend in shorts and shades at his establishment in Tembisa, the township that raised him. Launched in October 2019, Hang Awt 1632 is seemingly the place for good food and drinks.
Emcee and TV host Ayanda Thabethe was spotted looking absolutely gorgeous as she lived her best life at the Mumm Weekend event in Cape Town. If images are anything to go by, she thoroughly enjoyed herself in the Mother City.
Known for his love for tennis, Dj Sbu spent his weekend swinging his racket at Arthur Ashe Tennis Centre alongside members of the soccer fraternity such as Siphiwe Tshabalala and Thomas Mlambo.
Yes, @therock and I are running together…for wellness! Now we need to know who’s your running mate! Tag your wellness partner in a photo with the hashtag #RunningMates to join the Campaign for Wellness and visit WW.com/Oprah for details + a special offer. It's #WellnessThatWorks! PS: Dwayne, I’d be your vice any day 🇺🇸🏃🏾♀️🏃🏽♂️💨💨💨💨@athleticonatl @ww.now #OWandWW
Oprah Winfrey upped her fitness game with none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The two ran as part of a wellness campaign promoting health and fitness.
The Carters spent their weekend at the sports league championship Superbowl which took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. The couple attended the event with their eldest daughter Blue Ivy, leaving some of their followers wondering why their toddler twins are never seen with them in public.