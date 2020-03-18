Coronavirus: Trevor Noah and other celebrities who are social distancing

The World Health Organisation (WHO) encourages hygiene and social distancing, which is minimising contact with other people to prevent a possibility of contracting or spreading the virus.

Dr Mike Ryan warned during a recent WHO press conference that the virus can still spread in winter, not because of the temperature, but because of people congregating in social settings.

Here's how some celebs are addressing the impact of the virus and encouraging responsible action.

Arnold Schwarzenegger — Forget about restaurants and public gatherings