S Mag

#Coronavirus: Trevor Noah and other celebrities who are social distancing

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 18 March 2020 - 13:35
Social distancing is defined as a deliberate action to minimise contact with other people and is vitally important during the coronavirus outbreak.
Social distancing is defined as a deliberate action to minimise contact with other people and is vitally important during the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: 123rf.com/Csaba Deli

Local and international celebrities have not left the responsibility of raising awareness about the coronavirus to governments. They are also using their star power to make an impact.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) encourages hygiene and social distancing, which is minimising contact with other people to prevent a possibility of contracting or spreading the virus.

Dr Mike Ryan warned during a recent WHO press conference that the virus can still spread in winter, not because of the temperature, but because of people congregating in social settings.

Here's how some celebs are addressing the impact of the virus and encouraging responsible action.

Arnold Schwarzenegger — Forget about restaurants and public gatherings

Dawn Thandeka King — Family first 

Ariana Grande — Please act now

Trevor Noah — Tours postponed 

Taylor Swift — Self-quarantining, a new way of life

Coronavirus: how to stay safe

it is important to practice good respiratory hygiene to protect yourself as much as possible. An expert shares tips to staying safe.
S Mag
1 week ago

Study reveals who is most at risk for the coronavirus

Most people infected by the new coronavirus in China have mild symptoms, with older patients and those with underlying conditions most at risk from ...
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Where exactly did the Coronavirus originate from?

Despite a previous incident of a Coronavirus strand stemming from wet markets, the sale of wildlife continued
S Mag
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X