The countdown to Boity's reality show has begun
Whoa! Where did the time go? It feels like yesterday when Boity announced that she was getting her own reality show on BET.
With just 10 days to go to the launch of her show, Boity: Own Your Throne, fans can't wait to see what really takes place behind the scenes of her life.
As she gears up for the world to see what her life is all about, Boity asked her followers what they were looking forward to seeing.
What are you guys looking forward to seeing on #OwnYourThroneBET ? ????????? Starts Wednesday, 5th of Feb 21:30 on @BET_Africa ? pic.twitter.com/24N8CofOVg— #OwnYourThrone? (@Boity) January 22, 2020
While some hope to see the "real" Boity with no make-up or weaves, others anticipate witnessing her embrace her culture and her journey as a sangoma.
Even though Boity has been vocal about embracing her ancestral calling, it's unclear if she will show that side of her life.
Just last week she slammed those who demonise her calling as a sangoma. “If you’re going to try to demonise me for believing in my ancestors and the journey they have placed me on, you’re wasting your time.”
She also gave Christian people a warning for trying to shade her beliefs. “Stop trying to send me to get reprimanded by white Jesus, who claims the people who birthed my family are demons.”
If you’re going to try and demonize me for believing in my ancestors and the journey they have placed me on, you’re wasting your time. And stop trying to send me to get reprimanded by White Jesus who claims the people who birthed my family are demons. Asomblief. Thanks.— #OwnYourThrone? (@Boity) January 18, 2019
In an interview on Metro FM's breakfast show in December, Boity said her show won't be scripted and will feature people who have always been a part of her life.
“In terms of what to expect, it'll be with people they know. You'll see more interactions with my mom. You'll see how I tackle the world of music. It'll be my daily, everyday life which is actually on the go and always busy and filled with so much.”
The TV and radio personality now turned rapper, said that people should expect to see her in a way they have never seen her before. “I am grateful to give my fans a platform where they can indulge a little bit more, because people were saying that they haven't seen me on TV for so long. I think that maybe, it's time.”