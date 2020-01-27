The countdown to Boity's reality show has begun

Whoa! Where did the time go? It feels like yesterday when Boity announced that she was getting her own reality show on BET.

With just 10 days to go to the launch of her show, Boity: Own Your Throne, fans can't wait to see what really takes place behind the scenes of her life.

As she gears up for the world to see what her life is all about, Boity asked her followers what they were looking forward to seeing.