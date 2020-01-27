WATCH |Heeding the urgent call of the howler monkey

If a creature yells in the forest and no one hears it, does it make a sound? With a call that can be heard five kilometres away, howler monkeys never face this dilemma.

They’re masters of making themselves heard. Though they’re less than a metre tall, these primates are the loudest animals on land.

Erupting in a cacophony is their way of claiming their space. But when humans are decimating their habitat, is it only them who should be up in arms?

Native to Central and South America, howler monkeys live off a herbivorous diet fuelled by the banquet of forest canopies. They travel through the branches, balancing with their prehensile tails.

WATCH: