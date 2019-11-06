Who wore it best? Boity vs. Rouge

When it comes to style, Boity and Rouge are different but fashionable in their own right. We all know that when Boity heads out she turns heads with her stylish garb and high-end taste; while Rouge’s daily sartorial choices are more simple and are seemingly inspired by street wear but when it’s time to glam it up a notch, she comes to the fore!

Now these two rappers with differing fashion tastes share a common garb: an asymmetrical ensemble designed by Orapeleng Modutle.