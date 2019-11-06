Who wore it best? Boity vs. Rouge
When it comes to style, Boity and Rouge are different but fashionable in their own right. We all know that when Boity heads out she turns heads with her stylish garb and high-end taste; while Rouge’s daily sartorial choices are more simple and are seemingly inspired by street wear but when it’s time to glam it up a notch, she comes to the fore!
Now these two rappers with differing fashion tastes share a common garb: an asymmetrical ensemble designed by Orapeleng Modutle.
Rouge wore the gown to the inaugural New York Runway SA in Cape Town last month. The Dololo rapper stunned in the asymmetrical gown with a bow and studs on the waist and chest.
She paired the mini dress with studded stiletto heels, showing off her gorgeous legs. With all the details on the gown and her shoes, Rogue opted for no accessories and wore her hair slicked back with her edges perfectly laid.
Boity, on the other hand, wore the same garment to the star-studded MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Seville, Spain. The Wuz Dat rapper was also minimal with the accessories, sporting only a bracelet, a stylish clutch and a classic pixie cut.
While the garb is identical to Rouge’s, Boity gave hers a personal spin by turning the bottom into a skort (skirt + short) instead of a dress. This and the fact that the dress accentuates her figure made her look fabulous!
Verdict
This edition of who wore it best is a no-brainer; Boity takes the cup. Not only did she wear the dress best, she also brought back the classic 60s skort while ensuring that the dress is a perfect fit for her frame.
On the other hand, the dress looked a bit loose on Rogue especially on the arm with the dramatic bow, and the fit almost distracts one from seeing how beautiful the garment really is.