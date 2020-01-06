Pic of The Day

Boity vs Jonathan's booty: Who did it better?

By Jessica Levitt - 06 January 2020 - 07:18
It's one big booty bonanza.
Image: Instagram/Jonathan Boynton-Lee

LOL alert!

Boity Thulo has been all about that booty over the festive season and now someone is giving her some competition. Well, er, trying to...

TV presenter Jonathan Boynton-Lee replicated a pose of Boity's on his Instagram account and the results are hilarious.

Same scenery, same pose, very different curves on display.

Halala, 2020!

