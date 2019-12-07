Boity labels 2019 her best year ever
As the year 2019 gets ready to make its exit, Boity Thulo has saluted it for treating her right.
"Safe to say 2019 was the best year of my life," the rapper said.
Boity took 2019 by storm, and whether it was her sick bars or glamorous trips, the 29-year old was noted as one of the celebs who was winning these past 12 months.
Despite getting mixed responses when word first broke out that she was taking on the Hip Hop world after an acting and presenting career, Boity feels she has solidified her space in the bar spitting fraternity.
Just last week, she was honoured at the Universal Music Group's Night For The Stars award ceremony where she was noted for being the first female rapper in SA to go platinum.
She was handed a platinum plaque for her single, Wuz Dat, that got streamed 3.4 million times.
While one could say that is impressive considering she just got into the game, Boity said she wasn't prepared for such a victory.
“There wasn't a specific moment when I told myself I wanted to rap. I think it was when Nasty C called me and said, 'I think there's something there', and I think there was a little shift that said, 'maybe, actually..." she said in an interview with SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE.
Boity told her followers on Twitter that she's going to do the most with her 30th year approaching early in the new year.
"Next year is not just about 2020. It’s about dedicating my 30s to something spectacular!"
Next year is not just about 2020. It’s about dedicating my 30s to something spectacular!— #OwnYourThrone? (@Boity) December 1, 2019
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.