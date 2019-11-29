LISTEN | Boity becomes the first female rapper in SA to go platinum

The platinum-selling news comes as a victory for the former TV presenter now turned rapper, who has in the past been criticised by haters for her bars and accused of using a ghostwriter.

In a short sit-down interview with SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE, a shaken yet grateful Boity mentioned that the 3.4 million streams the single got came as a shock to her.

“I don't know ... I didn't pray for this. So, I'm not prepared ... you know.”

Boity added that she had no idea her rap career would be so successful so quickly.

“There wasn't a specific moment when I told myself I wanted to rap. I think it was when Nasty C called me and said, 'I think there's something there', and I think there was a little shift that said, 'maybe, actually'.

“It might have been when I was playing around an idea and then I was like; 'nah'. And then the moment I felt my soul gravitate towards it and I was like, 'can I, should I ... maybe?' Yeah, from then on I was like, 'let's see'.”