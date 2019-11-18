Pic of The Day

Inside Babalwa Mneno's swanky birthday celebrations

By Karishma Thakurdin - 18 November 2019 - 07:43
Barbz celebrated her birthday in style.
Barbz celebrated her birthday in style.
Image: Instagram/ Babalwa Mneno

Socialite Babalwa Mneno pulled out all the stops in celebration of turning a year older recently. 

Of course, in true Barbz style the celebrations were spread out over a few days. 

And, her celeb pals including Khanyi Mbau, Londie London and Mihlali joined her to celebrate. 

In one of her Instagram posts Barbz said: "I had initially wanted to travel to Havana with a group of friends this year! To honor my heroes Fidel Castro and Che Guevara... but alas we ended up with an amazing amazing Cuban dinner prepared wit the most meticulous likeness to the food we wud have enjoyed if we wuda made the trip!"

Here's a peek into the glam events. 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
X