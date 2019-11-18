Recovering gunshot victim shot dead while being treated in hospital

A man being treated for gunshot wounds was fatally shot when his alleged attacker returned to finish the job at Witbank Hospital in Mpumalanga.

The 34-year-old victim, who survived a shooting earlier in the week, was brazenly killed in the hospital's corridors on Saturday.

“Reports indicate that the victim was admitted to hospital on November 13 at about 9.53pm with gunshot wounds in his upper body,” said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

While he was recuperating in a ward with other patients, the person who allegedly shot him walked in.