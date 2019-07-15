SNAPS | Inside Lorna's birthday celebration… sans 'bestie' Bonang

Can you believe that Lorna Maseko turned 36 the other day?

We couldn't but the TV presenter and chef had a snazzy celebration sponsored by her latest beverage partner and it looks like she had a blast.

In addition to looking amazing, Lorna celebrated the day with some of her friends and took to the socials to thank all those who honoured the invite and those who have supported her.

"Last night was beautiful, blessed and filled with so much love. Celebrated my birthday with love bugs who have been and do life with me through thick and thin. It goes without saying it’s not always how we want it to be, but as long as we have breath we keep fighting and making the best of these moments.

"Thanks to everyone who took the time to celebrate with me - love you."

Here are some of our fave snaps from the celebration. (Remember to swipe left)