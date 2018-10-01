Khanya Mkangisa, Rihanna & Kelly Khumalo: see what your favourite celebs got up to this weekend
From Dubai trips to easy chilling, some celebrities are definitely living their best lives.
This past weekend, celebrities came out and slayed. Whether you stayed indoors or went out to party, here's some of what went down at celebville.
Khanya is living it up in Dubai and giving us all the feels. Her summer body is definitely goals. According to her Instagram posts she is having a great time staying at five star hotel Atlantis, The Palm and even ticking a few things off her bucket list while in the desert.
Dubai... we had such a great time with you! A special thank you to @sephoramiddleeast for hosting us here!!! And to all of our guests who came to support my first ever Artistry and Beauty Talk! It was so fun to engage with you in person. Stay tuned for more to come @fentybeauty Shout out to my Pro Artists @priscillaono and @artbyhector Love you both so much!
Riri was also in Dubai this weekend where she gave an artistry and beauty talk as part of a collaboration with Sephora and Fenty beauty.
Kelly Khumalo kept it on trend while relaxing in a leopard print swim suit.
Mega hunk Cedric Fourie was chilling like a villain at his home this past Sunday. Care free, chilled vibes and calm was definitely on Cedric's agenda...not to mention that killer bod!
Boity launched her collaboration with beauty and fragrance brand Impulse earlier in the week, then also performed her hit 'WuzDat' at Homecoming Africa where it appears the crowd went wild for.