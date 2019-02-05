Watch the trailer for the much-anticipated comedy Jumbo Goes to Jozy
In the hilarious new comedy Jumbo Goes to Jozy, an American guy in search of love marries an African girl.
The drama that results from the entire adventure explores his naïveté in love, marriage, culture and religion.
The film shows how the novice tries to keep his marriage, as each day brings a different lesson to learn about the ability to forgive and co-exist.
Plus watch behind-the-scenes footage with
Vusi Kunene and Joey Rasdien.
The cast includes BET Award winner Yvonne Chaka Chaka; Patience Ozokwor; Emmy Award nominee Thuso Mbedu; Safta winner Vusi Kunene; ace comedian Joey Rasdien; Thando Thabethe; Cedric Fourie; Baby Cele; Kay Sibiya; and US actor Quincy Giles.
Jumbo Goes to Jozy is produced by Diamond Groove Pictures, led by award-winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks, and directed by Adze Ugah, the award-winning director of Isibaya and Jacob’s Cross.
Catch the movie at Ster-Kinekor theatres from February 8 2019. Don’t miss it! Visit the website for more information.
This article was paid for by Jumbo Goes to Jozy.