Pic of The Day

Mzansi's Sexiest top 12 photoshoot snaps

By SowetanLIVE - 12 January 2018 - 08:48

Sowetan LIVE readers have chosen Lockdown vixen Zola Nombona and The Queen heartthrob Loyiso MacDonald as 2018 Mzansi’s Sexiest woman and man.

SowetanLIVE partnered with Lee Photography for this year's shoot.

The contestants included Michelle Mosalakae, Motsoaledi Setumo, Makgotso M as well as presenters Ayanda Thabethe and Bontle Modiselle in the female category and Tiisetso Thoka, Donovan Goliath, Jesse Suntele, Solo and Cedric Fourie in the male category.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X