Mzansi's Sexiest top 12 photoshoot snaps

Sowetan LIVE readers have chosen Lockdown vixen Zola Nombona and The Queen heartthrob Loyiso MacDonald as 2018 Mzansi’s Sexiest woman and man.

SowetanLIVE partnered with Lee Photography for this year's shoot.

The contestants included Michelle Mosalakae, Motsoaledi Setumo, Makgotso M as well as presenters Ayanda Thabethe and Bontle Modiselle in the female category and Tiisetso Thoka, Donovan Goliath, Jesse Suntele, Solo and Cedric Fourie in the male category.