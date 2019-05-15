'Both sides were misunderstood,' says FlySafair on Mihlali's racism claims

Low-cost airline FlySafair and YouTube fashionista Mihlali Ndamase have come to an ambiguous truce following the online personality’s labelling of one of the airline’s staff as racist.

On Sunday, Ndamase, a self-described beauty vlogger, insisted that she and her friends had been called “animals” while on a FlySafair flight.

"My friends and I were called animals by these people on FlySafair because we were being 'loud' on the flight. I didn’t know it was against the law to speak on a flight. I mean, if you have an issue with hearing black people’s voices, buy a private jet … I can’t believe we have to deal with such treatment in 2019 for being black, I’m so disappointed," she wrote in the post’s caption.

"Please hire education, trained staff. I can’t spend my money on a flight, only to be treated like someone who’s not supposed to be on the airline because of the colour of my skin."