Shwa attends the polo, Lady Zamar's birthday bash
Celebville has been buzzing since last Sunday when a glowing Thando Thabethe kicked off the week with fabulousness as she rocked the Cell C Inanda Africa Cup Polo.
She got the memo when they told her she was invited to the bougy do! Meanwhile, Lady Zamar hosted her birthday soiree and album launch all at the same time on Wednesday.
Like her many crazy outfits, it was one of the most bizarre parties Shwa has been to in a while, with two different guest lists. And on Friday and Saturday, #CasaCorona kept up the buzz with good food and music.
One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain and this is what the event under the sunset delivered.
Thando Thabethe
A round of applause for Thando Thabethe's cleavage. She oozed total bombshell at the polo. The proportion of her suit, on the other hand, didn't agree. The exaggerated shoulders swallowed her until she started looking like a sausage roll.
Upping her game
Shwa finds it adorbs how Michelle Mosalakae is giving modest fashion some sex appeal.
We loved the covered-up but daring red-lace bodysuit.
Eish! No!
Shem, poor Mihlali Ndamase went through every girl’s worst nightmare as she arrived at the Cell C Inanda Africa Cup Polo.
Her dress ripped. The horror as she screamed for her BFF to assist! Shoutout to their DIY skills.
Cooking on empty stomach?
Chef Nti prepared the most hearty and mouth-watering winter menu for the Casa Corona event. But how do you cook such delicious food and maintain such a stunning figure?
Life is unfair.
Streetwise not always a great idea
Shwa had no idea what was going on with actress Nyalleng Thibedi’s get-up. It looked unfinished, like a cut-and-paste job. It screamed streetwalker!
Forever young
Penny Lebyane showed the youngsters how it’s done.
Shwa is obsessed with her floral off-the-shoulder gown. So effortlessly chic.
Where’s X factor?
OMG! Lady X looked just like a Christmas tree in the middle of winter.
C’mon gurl, your look was busier than the restroom at Taboo Nightclub on a Friday.