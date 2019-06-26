Shwa attends the polo, Lady Zamar's birthday bash

Celebville has been buzzing since last Sunday when a glowing Thando Thabethe kicked off the week with fabulousness as she rocked the Cell C Inanda Africa Cup Polo.

She got the memo when they told her she was invited to the bougy do! Meanwhile, Lady Zamar hosted her birthday soiree and album launch all at the same time on Wednesday.

Like her many crazy outfits, it was one of the most bizarre parties Shwa has been to in a while, with two different guest lists. And on Friday and Saturday, #CasaCorona kept up the buzz with good food and music.

One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain and this is what the event under the sunset delivered.

Thando Thabethe