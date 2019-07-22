WATCH | Thando Thabethe's serving major heat in island paradise
Thando Thabethe is living her best life in the Maldives.
While the rest of us are piling on the layers to brave the chilly Joburg weather, Thando is soaking up the sun in island paradise.
Just check this out..it's levels on levels!
Welcome to @CentaraMaldives with @PriorityTravels ??? pic.twitter.com/MKOboA4gJS— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) July 16, 2019
The radio personality also got the chance to go snorkeling.
I got to wake up and snorkel in my “backyard” ?????? #PriorityTravels @PriorityTravels @CentaraMaldives pic.twitter.com/gRBsgaw0MH— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) July 17, 2019
And, of course she's been slaying those bikinis.
???#prioritytravels #PriorityTravelClub #centaragrandmaldives pic.twitter.com/uAG1kkbkPM— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) July 17, 2019