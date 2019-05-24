Thando Thabethe, L-Tido: Get your Africa Day outfit inspiration from these celeb looks
It’s Africa Day tomorrow and if you’re looking for an outfit to celebrate the occasion, look no further.
From hair, accessories to dresses, we have you covered with some of our favourite looks from both local and international celebrities.
We’ve collected some traditional looks with a modern twist for you to commemorate Africa’s special day.
THANDO THABETHE
Accessorise like Thando Thabethe, and go all out! From traditional patterns on your face, to large statement pieces, there is no such thing as too much when it comes to beautiful African accessories.
TREVOR STUURMAN
Print-on-print was created for Africans! With our many beautiful fabrics and bold colours, you can never go wrong with a fully head-to-toe African print look.
DANAI GURIRA
If you are looking to go formal, or just stand out from the crowd, try a structured jacket, or dress for a pop of drama.
View this post on Instagram
You’re able to read this, but half a billion women and girls can’t. Roughly 130 million girls were prevented from going to school today, 1,000 will be infected by HIV today, and 144 girls will die as a result of violence. Just today. And every day after that. We must change this reality. That’s why @ONE‘s #PovertyIsSexist campaign is so dear to my heart. Check out my guest column for @Refinery29: http://bit.ly/danaidotg #DayoftheGirl #LoveOurGirls
L-Tido
Nothing says "chilled out" like a kaftan shirt. Go for one with beautiful, bright tribal prints to give your outfit a lift and truly celebrate our beautiful heritage.
BERITA
Hair is one of the best ways we as Africans express ourselves. One of the favourites, and easy to do style, is the always in fashion Bantu knots. Iconic, simple and edgy—winning!
LADUMA NGXOKOLO
Trying to boldly express your African pride? Then go for bold prints and wordy statements as seen on Laduma of MaXhosa.