Love Lives Here is a romantic explosive

Be prepared to skip a heartbeat and lose your breath watching local film Love Lives Here, starring bombshell Thando Thabethe and heartthrob Lungile Radu.

If there is one reason to catch the Norman Maake-directed rom-com, its for the hot sex.

The countless erotic scenes in the film with a supporting cast of Zola Nombona, Nomalanga Shozi, Nyokabi Angela Gethaiga, Andile Gumbi, Motlatsi Mafatshe and Nkanyiso Bhengu go from intense to funny and romantic.

Not once do they get trashy, but they are skillfully executed and push the envelope with just the right amount.

Just enough steam to set you over the edge and make Love Lives Here the sexiest local picture ever made.

There is social media's favourite "woman-on-top" depicted in one scene; while dark and twisted fantasies such as a kinky threesome, take centre stage in another.

But, above all, Nombona's boobs just sizzle a million degrees more than summer days in Durban - which is where the film is set.

For 28-year-old Thabethe, after flaunting her trademark "Thabooty", she was nervous for her mom to see it.

"The film is funny and sexy. I'm nervous for my mom to see it," she says.

"The sex scenes are steamy. Not just me, everyone gets their turn at a bit of raunchiness.

"It wasn't difficult to do those scenes because we spent a month together in Durban getting familiar and comfortable with each other."

Days later, at the movie premiere in Joburg, Thabethe breaks the internet after capturing her mom's hilarious reaction in a video clip.

"What were you not ready for?" Thabethe asks her.

Her mom, looking flushed, responds: "The naked one... there is only one naked one. There is no other naked one. But it was passionate and nice."

Love Lives Here follows the tale of a modern woman with traditional values, Zinhle Mabena (Thabethe), who has been burnt one too many times by love. Zinhle is ready to settle down and get married when she meets Nkosinathi Shange (Radu).

But Nkosinathi is not ready and comes with a lot of baggage - the baby mama drama in the form of Lilitha (Nombona).

Zinhle has unfinished business too with her philandering ex, Kwena (Gumbi).